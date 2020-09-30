After the TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, presenter Chris Wallace is clearly criticized for his performance. Trump himself speaks of a “hard night” for the journalist.

US President Trump and his Democratic challenger Biden met for the first televised debate. Commentators refer to this as chaotic, a terrible mess, or the worst debate ever.

Trump vs. Biden – The low points of the first TV duel

US election Chris Wallace slips away from duel “I am the moderator and I want you to allow me to ask my question”

C.haos, interruptions and insults shaped the first TV duel between US President Donald Trump and his election challenger Joe Biden. Trump set the tone in the television debate on Tuesday evening (local time) by constantly interrupting the opposition Democrats’ presidential candidate.

Moderator Chris Wallace did not manage to steer the debate in an orderly way and is criticized for it. Wallace from the conservative television broadcaster Fox News has repeatedly tried to put a stop to Trump, but the respected journalist was mostly unsuccessful.

During the show, Trump not only interrupted Biden, but also the presenter repeatedly. With his “bulldozer personality” – according to the broadcaster CNN – the president managed to dominate the debate. Wallace’s demeanor almost drove Trump to despair. “Why don’t you go by what your campaign team accepted?” Asks Wallace. Elsewhere he says: “I am the moderator of the debate and I want you to allow me to ask my question.” Trump says at Wallace’s address: “I guess I am debating with you, not with him. But that’s okay, I’m not surprised. “

Trump tried to discredit Wallace before the debate

Trump had tried to discredit Wallace before the debate. Wallace comes from Trump-friendly Fox News, but is respected far beyond that as an independent. Trump told Fox News Radio last Thursday, “I’m willing to bet he won’t ask Biden tough questions. He’ll ask me tough questions. ”Wallace’s moderation will be“ unfair ”. “He will be controlled by the radical left.”

Wallace is clearly trying to find a balance in the approximately 95 exhausting minutes of the debate. Nevertheless, the discussion sinks largely into chaos, mainly because of Trump’s brutal style – and there is little hope that the next two television duels will turn out differently.

Wallace is approached on Twitter for his performance. Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill wrote: “Chris Wallace is embarrassed and tries to pretend that Trump is not 100 percent the problem.”

Political commentator Ana Navarro agrees and writes: “Oh my God. Chris Wallace has completely lost control. He allows Trump to act like a bully in the schoolyard without respecting the millions of Americans who have tuned in in hopes of seeing a debate about ideas and a plan that will move America forward. “

Other users make fun of the war of words between the moderator and Trump. “Chris Wallace and Trump. My mum and I reloaded in our worst phase of puberty, ”it says.

Journalist Josh Barro, on the other hand, jumps aside Wallace and tweeted that there was no way to moderate the debate effectively.

Trump himself took the moderator a little under protection the day after the debate. “Chris had a tough night,” he wrote on Twitter. But he added: “Two against one was not surprising, it was fun.”