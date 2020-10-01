The TV duel in the USA may have backfired for both participants. A survey suggests who was less of the loser.

A quick poll delivered after TV duel in the USA a first mood picture.

a first mood picture. The appearance of the candidates for the US election 2020 caused negative feelings among voters.

None of the candidates could win a clear majority for themselves (see original report from September 30th).

Update from September 30th, 10:29 pm: Regardless of the picture, the first Quick polls revealed (see original report from September 30th) has become US President Donald Trump* after this TV duel with his challenger Joe Biden to the winner the first debate before 2020 US election* explained. “We had the debate last night by any yardstick easily won“, he said republican on Wednesday in the garden of White house.

Looking at Biden – who is running for the Democrats on November 3rd – Trump said, “I think he was very weak. He looked weak, he whined. “Trump said he would also deny the next two TV debates against Biden. If his challenger does not want to participate, that is his decision.

Trump said he did “About six” Seen polls that would have seen him the winner of the debate. It was unclear which surveys he was referring to. In some Twitter polls – those without a scientific basis as unreliable apply – Trump was ahead. In quick polls of the broadcasters CBS and CNN On the other hand, a majority considered Biden to be more successful in the debate than Trump.

Is he ahead in the first survey or not? US President Donald Trump is certain: yes. © Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa

US election 2020: polls show drastic reaction to TV duel – devastating rating

Original report from September 30th: Cleveland – The first TV duel in the US may have backfired for both candidates. A first lightning poll among TV viewers in the US suggests this.

Lots of Americans who make the important Campaign appearance in front of the television, for the most part shared a very specific feeling: It must have been exhausting, like them survey of the transmitter CBS revealed. But not only that, the reactions were even more drastic.

TV duel in the US triggers rejection from voters

The CBS lightning poll wanted to know which predominant feeling the respondents had while watching the TV duel. More than two thirds (69 percent) said they were “annoyed” by it. This number suggests that supporters of Trump and Biden might at least agree on this point – even if it was before the 2020 US election there are few points of contact between the political camps. Only 31 percent felt entertained by the debate. The quick poll had other possible answers: 19 percent of those questioned were “pessimistic” and 17 percent said the debate was informative for them.

US election 2020: level of debate does not remain hidden from viewers

No wonder, as the TV duel was characterized by numerous personal attacks and a very harsh tone. US President Donald Trump brought drug allegations against Joe Biden’s son in the game. Biden again, Trump described as “Racists“. Biden was manipulated by the “radical left”, Trump was a “clown”. The moderator had to intervene repeatedly. The level fell several times to a low point and the Voters had a clear opinion on this. The tone of the discussion, in which the Republican incumbent Trump repeatedly interrupted his challenger, 83 percent of those surveyed felt negative, only 17 percent felt positive.

Even before the TV duel in the USA, CBS reported that hardly anyone had the debate tune in to find his favorite ahead of the 2020 US election. Six percent is the proportion of potential viewers who are still undecided. For Trump and Biden, this seemingly small number is still very relevant. Smallest shifts in the electorate favor can be in individual States USA already lead to another election winner.

Who won the first TV duel for the 2020 US election?

So who is that now winner at night? The sober answer is probably: neither of the two presidential candidates. There is a majority for the Democratic challenger Joe Bilden, but he could not even win half of the audience in the first poll. When asked who won the debate, 48 percent named Biden and 41 percent named Trump. For around and ten percent, there was no winner, but a draw. (rm / dpa)

