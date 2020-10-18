Highlights: Republican Senator David Pardew badly mired in pronouncing Kamala Harris’s wrong name

Due to this, the angry Kamla supporters started the campaign named ‘My Name is’, ‘I Stand with Kamla’.

David Pardew mocked Harris at an election rally by constantly mispronouncing him.

Washington

In an election rally in Georgia, USA, Republican Senator David Pardew has been badly mired by the Democratic Party by constantly naming Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Unhappy with this, Kamla Harris supporters have launched an online campaign named ‘My Name Is’ and ‘I Stand with Kamala’.

In fact, Pardew constantly mocked Harris for misusing him at an election rally in support of President Donald Trump’s candidacy. On Friday, at a rally in the city of Mecan, Pardew said to Harris, ‘Kah-mah-la? Kamala – rubbed? Don’t know what Harris supporters were angered by mispronunciations and thus mocking.

Campaign against radicalism begins ‘My Name Is’

Harris spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, “I take it easy, if you can pronounce it, former Senator David Pardew, you can say, Kamala Harris, the Vice President.” Amit Jani, the ‘Asian American and Pacific Islander Outreach’ coordinator of the Biden campaign, condemned the incident and launched ‘My Name Is’ campaign against ‘fundamentalism’.

According to a Saturday report by ‘Bajfeed’, Pardew is facing a lot of criticism for making fun of Harris’s name by mispronouncing him. At the same time, a Purdue spokeswoman said the senator mispronounced the name but did not mean anything. Many people expressed outrage over the incident and explained the origin and meaning of its name.

‘My name is Preet, which means love’

Preet Bharara, former Attorney General of New York’s South District, tweeted, ‘My name is Preet, which means love.’ Meena Harris tweeted, ‘My name is Meenakshi. I was named after the Hindu goddess and my great-grandmother. I belong to strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to ask for respect, especially from racially white men like Sendavidperdue, who fear us. ‘ Apart from these, many eminent personalities of Indian origin also explained their Hindi names and expressed their anger towards the incident.