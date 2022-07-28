The US economy contracted again in the past quarter, which is now in recession. In the past three months, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.9 percent year-on-year and 0.2 percent from the first quarter of 2022, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), which is the U.S. inflation rates publishes, announced Thursday. In the first quarter, the economy already shrank by 1.6 percent.

According to the BEA, the contraction in the past quarter can be explained by companies investing less and governments spending less. A recession is officially defined when the economy shrinks in two consecutive quarters. This definition has been criticized for failing to factor in other factors such as depressed incomes and growing unemployment when assessing the state of the economy.

Personal spending by US consumers continued to grow, by 1 percent. The US is also struggling with high inflation, partly due to the continued spending. The US Federal Reserve (FED) already announced an interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday to curb inflation. The key interest rate in the country is now at 2.25 to 2.5 percent. It is the fourth rate hike since March. The central bank has not raised interest rates so quickly since the early 1980s.