(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Chairman Mary Daly said on Thursday that the US economy is “closer” to the central bank’s targets of full employment and 2% inflation, at least for the short term. deadline.

“There’s a difference in the short term and the long term … balancing these two things as we move into 2022 will be critical for monetary policy,” Daly said at a Bank of Ireland virtual event.

Although the job market “looks very strong,” she said, the economy has supported millions of fewer jobs than before the pandemic, as women and older workers are left out of the workforce due to restrictions against Covid -19.

(By Ann Saphir)

