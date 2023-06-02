Dhe US labor market has once again proved to be surprisingly robust despite a series of interest rate hikes. The world’s largest economy created 339,000 new jobs outside of agriculture in May, significantly more than expected, as the Department of Labor in Washington announced on Friday. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate rose slightly by 0.3 points to 3.7 percent.

Observers had expected around 190,000 new jobs in May. This has now been far exceeded. In addition, significantly more new jobs were created in May than in March (217,000) and April (294,000). The good labor market figures are likely to cause further headaches for the US Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is hoping for an economic slowdown to get inflation under control. But low unemployment drives up wages as employers scramble for workers. This in turn could fuel inflation.

The Fed has raised interest rates ten times in a row since March 2022 to combat high inflation. At their next meeting the week after next, monetary authorities could decide to pause interest rate hikes. The key interest rate is currently between 5.0 and 5.25 percent. The inflation rate has recently fallen to 4.9 percent.

“The US labor market is always good for a surprise,” commented Dirk Chlench from LBBW. None of the economists surveyed beforehand had such a strong increase in employment on the map. In addition, the employment increase for April has been revised upwards. “However, this is countered by the fact that the separately surveyed unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent and the increase in hourly wages compared to the previous month was down,” he said.

Helaba’s Ralf Runde believes the momentum should give encouragement to those Fed officials who have so far avoided declaring the end of the interest rate cycle. Although there are indications of a Fed pause in June, this is not a foregone conclusion. In addition, the risk of an increase in July or thereafter remains.