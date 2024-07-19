The International Monetary Fund has praised the growth of the world’s largest economy and its progress toward controlling inflation. “The U.S. economy has proven to be strong, dynamic, and adaptable to changing global conditions,” the final statement of its Article IV review of U.S. economic policies said. “Activity and employment have continued to meet expectations, and the process of reducing inflation has been much less costly than many feared.”

The fund expects this inflation to return to achieving the 2 percent target in 2025, which is faster than the Federal Reserve itself expects to achieve it in 2026. But the fund warned of the growing fiscal deficit and debt estimated at about $35 trillion, because they create increasing risks to the American and global economies, leading to higher financial financing costs and increasing the risk of failure to renew due obligations smoothly.

The fund therefore recommended raising taxes to limit the rise in public debt to a worrying level of 140 percent of GDP by the end of the current decade. The IMF’s advice contradicts the plans of the candidates for the upcoming presidential elections next November, with the fiscal deficit continuing to reach $1.268 trillion during the nine months of the fiscal year (October 2023 – June 2024) that ends next September, as revenues reached $3.754 trillion, compared to $5.022 trillion in expenditures. The huge cost of debt service due to the rise in interest rates to 5.5 percent, in order to reduce inflation, contributed greatly to the increase in growing expenditures.

While candidate Donald Trump is always keen to remind voters that his opponent, Joe Biden, oversaw the highest inflation rate in 40 years, most economists believe that inflation, the fiscal deficit and interest rates will be higher during a second Trump administration (if he wins) than if Biden remains in the White House, according to a quarterly survey of analysts conducted by the Wall Street Journal. Bernard Bamol, chief global economist at the Economic Forecasting Group, believes that there is a real risk that inflation will accelerate again under a potential Trump presidency. He did not rule out that this could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

As for the IMF’s advice to raise taxes, Trump supports extending the 2017 law, which expires next year, and includes significant tax cuts, especially the income tax from 35 percent to 21 percent. Biden is calling for amendments to the law, extending tax breaks for taxpayers earning less than $400,000, increasing taxes on the wealthy and large corporations, and raising the corporate income tax to 28 percent. However, the decision remains up to Congress.

This is despite the fact that the Congressional Budget Office reported that extending the provisions of this law could add about $4.6 trillion to the budget deficit over the next decade. It remains to be noted that some American experts recall the words of historian Niall Ferguson, in what he called his personal law of history: “Any great power that spends more on debt payments than it spends on defense will not remain great for long.”

Does this apply to the United States? Spending on interest paid on the national debt increased by 36 percent in the nine months (according to Treasury figures) to $522 billion, while spending on defense programs increased by 6 percent to $410 billion.

*Lebanese writer specializing in economic affairs