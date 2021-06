US eases sanctions against Venezuela for purchase of vaccines

US President Joe Biden| Photo: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

The US government eased some economic sanctions against Venezuela to allow the acquisition of pandemic-related materials, such as vaccines, masks, oxygen cylinders and ventilators, according to a Treasury Department statement issued on Thursday. ).

“The measures affect transactions and activities related to the delivery of face masks, ventilators, oxygen tanks, vaccines and vaccine production, Covid-19 tests, air filtration systems, and field hospitals,” detailed the Treasury, which reported that it also relaxed punishments against Iran and Syria with the same objective.

The decision comes after an analysis within Joe Biden’s government to assess whether sanctions are hampering responses to the pandemic by affected countries. In the specific case of Venezuela, the Treasury said that the measure will allow penalized entities, such as the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), Banco de Venezuela and Banco Bicentenário and its subsidiaries, to carry out this type of transaction. On the other hand, he made it clear that the economic sanctions against state oil company PDVSA and its business network remain intact.

Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship denounced last week that an international bank had blocked $10 million deposited in the Covax mechanism for the purchase of vaccines as a result of US sanctions. Former US President Donald Trump imposed during his term a series of sanctions against Venezuela. After five months in power, Biden has kept them, despite claiming he is studying them. EFE