US Earning Calendar This Week And Stocks to Watch!

Knowing about the earnings calendar is essential if you are a newbie investor or a business owner running a public profile company. But do you know why it is important? This is because when a company is traded publicly, it has to abide by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Knowing about the stocks and the earnings calendar is important for the business career and growth.
When investing in a particular company stock, the trader has the right to get complete information about the company’s profile and performance every three quarters. The US earnings calendar provides detailed information about the performance of the company’s stocks. The traders use the information in this calendar to remain up-to-date. However, potential traders can also use this information if they are interested in purchasing a company’s stock.
Depending upon the performance of the company’s stocks, current and potential investors seek the report of the earnings calendar. However, the best stocks to purchase are Accolade, Accuity, Blackrock, PriceSmart, KB Home and many more.
So, if you want to know the latest information on different trending stocks that can be a good buy this week, read the article until the end.
What Is An Earnings Calendar?
An earnings calendar is a schedule according to which publicly traded companies declare their earnings for a particular period. These announcements are usually done by the quarterly end and at the end of the year. Listed below are examples of some leading warning calendars. These are:
- TradingView
- Zack Investment Research
- Yahoo Finance
- Bloomberg
- NASDAQ
- Kiplinger
- Markets Insider
- Business Insider
- Morningstar
- CNBC
- Fidelity
Latest Stocks To Watch This Week
If you are looking for the best stocks to buy, then firstly, look for the companies that have the potential for strong growth in the future. For this, you need to check the earnings calendar. To know which are the good stocks to purchase this week, check the table below:
|COMPANY
|SYMBOL
|REPORT EXP
|COMP RTG
|ESP NEXT QTR
|INDUSTRY
|STRIKE PRICE
|PREMIUM AS %
|DAYS TO EXP
|Helen Of Troy
|HELE
|1.08.24
|50
|0.0%
|Cosmetics and personal care
|116.0
|5.0
|5
|Commercial Metals
|CMC
|1.08.24
|55
|-35.3%
|Metal proc. and fabrication
|49.0
|2.4
|12
|Accolade
|ACCD
|1.08.24
|59
|19.6%
|medical managed care
|12.5
|3.6
|12
|Jefferies Financial Group
|JEF
|1.08.24
|64
|-50.0%
|Finance invest bankers
|42.5
|0.7
|12
|Acuity
|AYI
|1.09.24
|89
|-2.4%
|Building and construction brokers
|210.0
|2.4
|12
|Aehr Test Symptoms
|AEHR
|1.09.24
|41
|18.8%
|Electric semiconductor equipments
|22.5
|9.8
|12
|PriceSmart
|PSMT
|1.09.24
|71
|3.8%
|Retail-major disc chain
|75.0
|1.3
|12
|TD Synnex
|SNX
|1.09.24
|82
|-22.4%
|Wholesale electronics
|105.0
|2.7
|12
|Neogen
|NEOG
|1.09.24
|55
|115.8%
|Medical products
|20.0
|3.7
|12
|KB Home
|KBH
|1.10.24
|93
|-31.6%
|Building- resident comml.
|62.0
|2.9
|5
|Infosys
|INFY
|1.11.24
|79
|-5.3%
|Computer technical services
|19.0
|1.2
|12
|UnitedHealth Group
|UNH
|1.12.24
|77
|12.2%
|Medical managed care
|537.5
|1.6
|5
|Citigroup
|C
|1.12.24
|84
|-91.4%
|Banks money center
|55.0
|1.8
|5
|Wipro
|WIT
|1.12.24
|76
|-14.3%
|Computer technical services
|7.5
|0.5
|12
|Bank Of New York Mellon
|BK
|1.12.24
|87
|40.3%
|Banks money center
|52.5
|2.1
|12
|JP Morgan Chase
|JPM
|1.12.24
|99
|-2.5%
|Banks money center
|172.5
|1.6
|5
|Delta Airlines
|DAL
|1.12.24
|71
|-21.6%
|Transportation airline
|41.0
|2.0
|5
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|1.12.24
|91
|46.3%
|Banks money center
|50.0
|1.9
|5
|BlackRock
|BLK
|1.12.24
|92
|-2.6%
|Finance investment management
|785.0
|1.5
|12
|Bank of America
|BAC
|1.12.24
|87
|-29.4%
|Banks money center
|34.5
|1.9
|5
Final Words
I hope you’ve got a clear idea of the US earnings calendar this week and the prospective stocks to purchase. As we know, the price of the stocks depends upon the market value of a company; the list mentioned in the blog itself is a complete guide to which stocks are the best these days and the reason behind it.