Friday, January 19, 2024
US Earning Calendar This Week And Stocks to Watch!

by Bhavi Mandalia
January 17, 2024
in Business
Knowing about the earnings calendar is essential if you are a newbie investor or a business owner running a public profile company. But do you know why it is important? This is because when a company is traded publicly, it has to abide by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Knowing about the stocks and the earnings calendar is important for the business career and growth. 

When investing in a particular company stock, the trader has the right to get complete information about the company’s profile and performance every three quarters.  The US earnings calendar provides detailed information about the performance of the company’s stocks. The traders use the information in this calendar to remain up-to-date. However, potential traders can also use this information if they are interested in purchasing a company’s stock.  

Depending upon the performance of the company’s stocks, current and potential investors seek the report of the earnings calendar. However, the best stocks to purchase are Accolade, Accuity, Blackrock, PriceSmart, KB Home and many more. 

So, if you want to know the latest information on different trending stocks that can be a good buy this week, read the article until the end. 

What Is An Earnings Calendar?

An earnings calendar is a schedule according to which publicly traded companies declare their earnings for a particular period. These announcements are usually done by the quarterly end and at the end of the year. Listed below are examples of some leading warning calendars. These are:

  • TradingView 
  • Zack Investment Research 
  • Yahoo Finance 
  • Bloomberg 
  • NASDAQ 
  • Kiplinger 
  • Markets Insider 
  • Business Insider 
  • Morningstar 
  • CNBC
  • Fidelity 

Latest Stocks To Watch This Week

If you are looking for the best stocks to buy, then firstly, look for the companies that have the potential for strong growth in the future. For this, you need to check the earnings calendar. To know which are the good stocks to purchase this week, check the table below: 

COMPANYSYMBOLREPORT EXPCOMP RTGESP NEXT QTRINDUSTRYSTRIKE PRICEPREMIUM AS %DAYS TO EXP
Helen Of TroyHELE1.08.24500.0%Cosmetics and personal care 116.05.05
Commercial MetalsCMC1.08.2455-35.3%Metal proc. and fabrication 49.02.412
AccoladeACCD1.08.245919.6%medical managed care 12.53.612
Jefferies Financial Group JEF1.08.2464-50.0%Finance invest bankers42.50.712
Acuity AYI1.09.2489-2.4%Building and construction brokers210.02.412
Aehr Test Symptoms AEHR1.09.244118.8%Electric semiconductor equipments22.59.812
PriceSmartPSMT1.09.24713.8%Retail-major disc chain 75.01.312
TD Synnex SNX1.09.2482-22.4%Wholesale electronics 105.02.712
NeogenNEOG1.09.2455115.8%Medical products 20.03.712
KB HomeKBH1.10.2493-31.6%Building- resident comml.62.02.95
InfosysINFY1.11.2479-5.3%Computer technical services 19.01.212
UnitedHealth Group UNH1.12.247712.2%Medical managed care 537.51.65
CitigroupC1.12.2484-91.4%Banks money center 55.01.85
WiproWIT1.12.2476-14.3%Computer technical services7.50.512
Bank Of New York Mellon BK1.12.248740.3%Banks money center 52.52.112
JP Morgan Chase JPM1.12.2499-2.5%Banks money center 172.51.65
Delta AirlinesDAL1.12.2471-21.6%Transportation airline41.02.05
Wells Fargo WFC1.12.249146.3%Banks money center 50.01.95
BlackRock BLK1.12.2492-2.6%Finance investment management 785.01.512
Bank of America BAC 1.12.2487-29.4%Banks money center 34.51.95

Final Words 

I hope you’ve got a clear idea of the US earnings calendar this week and the prospective stocks to purchase. As we know, the price of the stocks depends upon the market value of a company; the list mentioned in the blog itself is a complete guide to which stocks are the best these days and the reason behind it. 

Bhavi Mandalia

