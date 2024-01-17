US Earning Calendar This Week And Stocks to Watch!

Knowing about the earnings calendar is essential if you are a newbie investor or a business owner running a public profile company. But do you know why it is important? This is because when a company is traded publicly, it has to abide by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Knowing about the stocks and the earnings calendar is important for the business career and growth.

When investing in a particular company stock, the trader has the right to get complete information about the company’s profile and performance every three quarters. The US earnings calendar provides detailed information about the performance of the company’s stocks. The traders use the information in this calendar to remain up-to-date. However, potential traders can also use this information if they are interested in purchasing a company’s stock.

Depending upon the performance of the company’s stocks, current and potential investors seek the report of the earnings calendar. However, the best stocks to purchase are Accolade, Accuity, Blackrock, PriceSmart, KB Home and many more.

So, if you want to know the latest information on different trending stocks that can be a good buy this week, read the article until the end.

What Is An Earnings Calendar?

An earnings calendar is a schedule according to which publicly traded companies declare their earnings for a particular period. These announcements are usually done by the quarterly end and at the end of the year. Listed below are examples of some leading warning calendars. These are:



TradingView

Zack Investment Research

Yahoo Finance

Bloomberg

NASDAQ

Kiplinger

Markets Insider

Business Insider

Morningstar

CNBC

Fidelity

Latest Stocks To Watch This Week

If you are looking for the best stocks to buy, then firstly, look for the companies that have the potential for strong growth in the future. For this, you need to check the earnings calendar. To know which are the good stocks to purchase this week, check the table below:

COMPANY SYMBOL REPORT EXP COMP RTG ESP NEXT QTR INDUSTRY STRIKE PRICE PREMIUM AS % DAYS TO EXP

Helen Of Troy HELE 1.08.24 50 0.0% Cosmetics and personal care 116.0 5.0 5 Commercial Metals CMC 1.08.24 55 -35.3% Metal proc. and fabrication 49.0 2.4 12 Accolade ACCD 1.08.24 59 19.6% medical managed care 12.5 3.6 12 Jefferies Financial Group JEF 1.08.24 64 -50.0% Finance invest bankers 42.5 0.7 12 Acuity AYI 1.09.24 89 -2.4% Building and construction brokers 210.0 2.4 12 Aehr Test Symptoms AEHR 1.09.24 41 18.8% Electric semiconductor equipments 22.5 9.8 12 PriceSmart PSMT 1.09.24 71 3.8% Retail-major disc chain 75.0 1.3 12 TD Synnex SNX 1.09.24 82 -22.4% Wholesale electronics 105.0 2.7 12 Neogen NEOG 1.09.24 55 115.8% Medical products 20.0 3.7 12 KB Home KBH 1.10.24 93 -31.6% Building- resident comml. 62.0 2.9 5 Infosys INFY 1.11.24 79 -5.3% Computer technical services 19.0 1.2 12 UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.12.24 77 12.2% Medical managed care 537.5 1.6 5 Citigroup C 1.12.24 84 -91.4% Banks money center 55.0 1.8 5 Wipro WIT 1.12.24 76 -14.3% Computer technical services 7.5 0.5 12 Bank Of New York Mellon BK 1.12.24 87 40.3% Banks money center 52.5 2.1 12 JP Morgan Chase JPM 1.12.24 99 -2.5% Banks money center 172.5 1.6 5 Delta Airlines DAL 1.12.24 71 -21.6% Transportation airline 41.0 2.0 5 Wells Fargo WFC 1.12.24 91 46.3% Banks money center 50.0 1.9 5 BlackRock BLK 1.12.24 92 -2.6% Finance investment management 785.0 1.5 12 Bank of America BAC 1.12.24 87 -29.4% Banks money center 34.5 1.9 5

Final Words

I hope you’ve got a clear idea of the US earnings calendar this week and the prospective stocks to purchase. As we know, the price of the stocks depends upon the market value of a company; the list mentioned in the blog itself is a complete guide to which stocks are the best these days and the reason behind it.