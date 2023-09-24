The United States Government has failed to explain the central drug problem: blames Mexico for supplydemands deportations and capos sentenced to life imprisonmentbut the flow of narcotics maintains an increasing rate and the consumption by American addicts continues to determine supply.

On September 15, Mexico deported Ovidio GuzmánLópez to the US, son of the famous capo Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán Loera, whose fame grew from two spectacular escapes from high-security prisons. But it was recaptured in 2016, deported to the US and sentenced to life in prison.

Your son is part of the group classified by the US as Los Chapitos, children of Chapo who stayed with the business. Ovid took charge of the production and export of fentanyl to the US and hence the US pressure for its capture and deportation. If all goes well, it is certain that he will also be sentenced to life imprisonment or more than 30 years.

The US has 9 top Mexican drug bosses, but the drug continues to grow in its availability, consumption and cause of death due to overdose.

The deportation of Ovidio Guzmán López to the United States managed to increase the number of Mexican characters linked to the International drug trafficking inside American prisons, but despite this and more than two thousand extradited drug traffickers, the consumption of all types of drugs in American society has grown exponentially and is publicly invading the streets of large cities.

El Chapo Guzmán and his Sinaloa Cartel have been the most important criminal group in the export to the US of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and now fentanylbut the flow of narcotics has not decreased with his arrest, but, on the contrary, has increased and even, as far as reliable data is available, El Chapo He did not denounce anyone and therefore his criminal and drug cartel continues to operate with impunity in Mexico and the United States.

The spectacular nature of arrests, deportations and heavy sentences against Mexican drug traffickers is exhausted only in American government statistics. The problem of drug trafficking in the United States responds to a very simple logic: drug consumption within the United States is practically free as an individual right and only organized crime and money laundering are punished.

As long as there is a demand for drugs, there will always be some criminal group willing to take all risks to supply narcotics. The approach is simple: the demand for drugs by the approximately thirty million American addicts determines the existence not only of the supply, but also guarantees the success of those who revolve around the drugs produced in Mexico, including US officials. the border areas and even into the interior of the American Union that allow the entry of drug contraband and its distribution without problems to the fifty American States.

Major Mexican drug lords serve sentences in US prisons, but their drug production and distribution structures have grown exponentially with the increase in the demand for drugs demanded by American addicts. The production and export of drugs by the Sinaloa Cartel, to use it as a typical example of the ineffectiveness of the government strategies of the United States and Mexico, remains intact in the Mexican area and has increased its illegal exports to the United States territory, without the boss imprisoned has issued any instructions to close the drug factory.

The American drug problem belongs to the United States and not to Mexico. The The growing demand for drugs by American addicts has generated a new criminal structure within the United States associated with fentanyl.. The precursors for the drug travel clandestinely from China to Mexico, are mixed in small Mexican laboratories and the fentanyl enters US territory. But the much more serious additional data indicates that American bosses and gangs are using the Mexican drug to mix it within the United States with tranquilizers used by veterinarians for animals and that potentiated drug is distributed within the United States and is what is killing addicts.

Several newspapers in the United States have shown photographic evidence of drug consumption areas on the streets and have identified that drug as fentanyl from Mexico.enriched — so to speak — with American drugs and to create the drug known as zombie because it shows addicts in the streets walking like some movie zombieseven with the syringes given by the US government to avoid more serious infections hanging from the arms: San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and especially New York already have areas of public drug consumers before the eyes of the authorities and there is no strategy of the DEA or other security organizations to combat it nor is there evidence that the police are pursuing these local cartels that are truly responsible for the drug consumption and the increase in fentanyl overdose deaths spiked with local drugs.

The extradition of Ovidio Guzmán López It is, therefore, Irrelevant: the CDS structure to produce and export fentanyl continues to growthe introduction of smuggled drugs into the US increases and the Local consumption determines the availability of the killer drug.

The problem of drug addiction and deaths in the United States is the fault of consumption and the lack of official programs to combat the easy availability of drugs, consumption by individual decision, and the corruption of the American judicial system..

