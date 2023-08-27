MQ-9 drone of the US coalition dangerously approached the Su-35 of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria

An MQ-9 reconnaissance and strike drone of the American coalition dangerously approached a Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, reports RIA News.

A dangerous approach between a drone and an aircraft occurred on August 25 in the Al-Tanf area at an altitude of about 7.2 thousand meters. It is noted that the Russian Su-35 made a planned flight along the southern border of Syria.

Kulit added that the American coalition violated deconfliction protocols 11 times a day. In the area of ​​the Al-Tanf zone, 17 violations were recorded by four pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and three MQ-1C multipurpose drones.

On August 19, it was reported that F-35 fighters of the US coalition dangerously approached Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria.