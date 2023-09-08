UAV MQ-9 of the US coalition dangerously approached the An-30 of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria

An MQ-9 reconnaissance and strike drone of the American coalition dangerously approached the An-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, reports TASS.

He clarified that the incident occurred during an An-30 scheduled flight along the northern border of Syria at an altitude of about 6,200 meters. “The Russian pilots, having demonstrated high professionalism, took the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision,” Kulit said.

The deputy head of the CPVS added that the US coalition violated deconfliction protocols 13 times a day.

On August 27, it was reported that an American MQ-9 drone dangerously approached a Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria.