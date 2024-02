Members of an Iraqi militia holding the funeral of an extremist who died in last week's US attacks | Photo: EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

A drone attack carried out by the United States this Wednesday (7) in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, culminated in the death of three members of the pro-Iran militia Kataib Hezbollah, which operates in the country and is financed by the Islamic regime.

According to information from the agency Associated Press (AP), citing American officials, among the dead was a senior militia commander, who was identified as Wissam Mohammed “Abu Bakr” al-Saadi. People linked to the pro-Iranian militia confirmed the extremist's name to the American agency anonymously, stating that al-Saadi was responsible for leading Kataib Hezbollah's operations in Syria

The new attack in Baghdad comes amid rising tensions in the region and is seen as part of American retaliation for the January attack on its base in Jordan, which killed three soldiers and injured more than 40 people.

The US blames the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a movement that includes Kataib Hezbollah, for the January attacks. Last week, the Americans carried out several attacks in Syria and Iraq against the targets of these militias.