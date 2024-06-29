TsPVS: American drone and Russian plane came dangerously close in Syria

An MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US-led coalition came dangerously close to a Russian Su-35 fighter jet, said Major General Yuri Popov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides (CRPS) in Syria. His words are quoted by RIA News.

The approach occurred on the morning of June 29 over the town of Es-Sukhna in the province of Homs at altitudes of 7,500 to 8,500 meters, he said. Popov noted the high professionalism of the Russian pilot, who took all measures to prevent the collision.

Earlier, the Center for Aircraft Operations reported that US Air Force pilots twice activated the weapons system when approaching Russian tactical aircraft in Syria.