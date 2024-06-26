FB Reveals Details of Mysterious MiG-31 Flight Over Global Hawk Near Black Sea

New details have emerged of the incident with the American RQ-4B Global Hawk drone in the skies over the Black Sea. The author of the Telegram channel FighterBomber, during the “333” program, responded to data that a US Air Force reconnaissance drone could have been shot down.

There is no official information about what happened yet, but it is noted that the Russian Mig-31 fighter did not open fire or commit any aggressive actions towards the US drone. Speaking about the details of the incident, the author of FighterBomber indicated that an event had occurred that had been long awaited after the incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper drone. On March 14, 2023, a Russian Su-27 intercepted and damaged a drone, after which it crashed in the Black Sea. It is noted that this was the result of unfortunate accidents.

MiG-31. Photo: RIA Novosti

This time, the RQ-4B Global Hawk began reconnaissance of the Black Sea coast, the coast of Crimea and moved deeper into the territory. The expert explained that the Global Hawk, unlike the MQ-9 Reaper, is a huge strategic drone the size of a house. It can fly for many hours at an altitude of 16 kilometers and above.

Mig-31 flew over an American drone

It was a coincidence that a Russian Mig-31 was flying past at very high speed, and it was flying over the Global Hawk, the guest of the program clarified.

After which some changes occurred with the flight parameters of the Global Hawk, which ended at such an altitude for the Global Hawk, after which it abruptly changed its mind about carrying out its reconnaissance combat mission, turned around and went home author of the Telegram channel FighterBomber

He emphasized that the Mig-31 did not open fire, it was flying at a speed of Mach 2.3 (more than 2800 kilometers per hour). The RQ-4B Global Hawk typically operates over the Black Sea at an altitude of about 16,000 meters. The altitude ceiling for the MiG-31 is 21,500 meters, and the speed is 3,100 kilometers per hour, so the crew actually worked at the limit of their capabilities.

Photo: RIA Novosti

The Kremlin responded to the incident with Global Hawk over the Black Sea

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had no information that a US drone had been shot down over the Black Sea. He also referred the question to the Defense Ministry about whether Russia had the right to shoot down US reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea after the missile attack on Sevastopol, which left 153 people injured and four people could not be saved.

Earlier, military correspondent Alexey Zhivov admitted that the American reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces guide missiles during the attack on Sevastopol. According to him, after the strike the drone immediately disappeared from radar.

Related materials:

In 2023, an American Reaper fell into the Black Sea

By data Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone violated “the boundaries of the temporary regime for the use of airspace”, and then at some point “as a result of sharp maneuvering it went into uncontrolled flight” and fell into the sea. The American military claimed that the cause of the incident was allegedly an unsafe maneuver on the part of the Su-27 fighter.

In turn, military analyst Alexey Leonkov explained that the US drone could have fallen after being accidentally exposed to a powerful air flow from the Russian Su-27 engines while performing a maneuver. “The Su-27 flew up, made sure it was a drone, turned back and blew it away with an air stream,” the expert said.

According to Leonkov, in this situation the UAV operator would hardly have been able to react quickly.