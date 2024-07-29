The plot by the arrest in Texas of Ismael “Mayo” Zambada and the “little chap” Joaquin Guzman Lopez will undoubtedly lead to a new narco-television series. The epilogue will show the founder of the criminal mafia most important in the world giving itself to the American justice accompanied by his godson, or being betrayed. Whatever, what this episode will bring to Mexico will confirm that, sometimes, harsh reality surpasses fiction.

It is likely that at Sheinbaum governmentwhich begins in just two months, is caught in the middle of a brutal change in the relative tolerance shown by Washington towards the mafias of the Narcotrafficking in Mexicoregardless of who wins the US election in November.

Maybe the fentanyl has been the breaking pointIt is incongruous to expect that the Western powers are imposing, at a very high cost, a new economic order for block to China -what has brought us the nearshoring-, and nothing happens with the Mexican cartels that they make with Chinese precursors drug which kills more than 100,000 people each year in cities north of our border.

It is possible that USA has decided to promote a new framework for the flow of illegal drugs through Mexico – suppressing it would be an illusion, due to its enormous domestic demand -, dismantling in principle the Sinaloa cartelwith which the Lopez Obrador administration maintained a dynamic of compromise (somehow it must be called) in search, unofficially, of reducing the criminal violence in the country – if we leave aside the allegations leaked by the DEA on contributions from mafias to the electoral campaigns of the ruling party.

The crisis over the case of “The May“and his nephew exposed a pattern of disdain and distrust on the part of Washington to him Lopez Obrador government and the astonishment of the latter in response. The Secretary of Public Safety, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that, 24 hours after the events, she had received reports from the American ambassador Ken Salazar hours after the episode in Texas had concluded, and that the President found out about it even later.

Rodríguez herself admitted that when she informed the Secretaries of Defense of the Navy, respectively Luis Cresencio Sandoval and Rafael Ojeda, both told her that they had already learned about it through their own channels. And she offered a report, of unclear origin, about a plane that had transported Zambada and Guzmán López, even slipping when giving names of alleged suspects, which at night was shown to be false.

That was a nightmare morning for the Mexican officials involved. But it may not be the last one if the American justice system decides to wait until the end of the current administration to start asking questions of some of its key officials, in light of the testimony it has already collected from several protected witnesses.

It must be assumed that Ismael “Mayo” Zambada will follow the same path as his son, Vicente “Vicentillo” Zambada Niebla, arrested in March 2009 in an exclusive neighborhood south of Mexico City. Under pressure from the United States, he was extradited in 2010. In 2019, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but in 2021 he was released under the category of protected witness. He is known to travel frequently between the United States and European countries.

Joaquín Guzmán López was transferred on the same day of his arrest to Chicago, the city where his brother Ovidio, of the same surname, was held. He was arrested in Mexico in January 2023 and extradited just eight months later. He was transferred to another prison (coincidentally or by agreement?) just two days after the events.

It is possible that the two will meet in Chicago, with good weather at this time of year. And that all those relatives will sleep satisfied that up to now they have been able to fulfill what was agreed. In contrast, it will be in Mexico where the insomnia begins.

