After posting their biggest daily percentage gains since mid-August, the major averages were flat for most of the session, but still managed to post weekly gains of at least 1 percent.

Stocks pared losses after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller raised expectations the central bank will cut interest rates by 50 basis points at its November meeting after cutting them by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 10.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,703.37 at the close, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 65.66 points, or 0.36 percent, to 17,948.32, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 37.62 points, or 0.09 percent, to 42,062.81, according to Reuters data.

Weekly Performance

During the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.36 percent, the Nasdaq rose 1.49 percent, and the Dow Jones rose 1.62 percent.

Markets are currently pricing in at least a 25 basis point cut in November, with expectations of a 50 basis point cut at 48.9 percent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Utilities rose 2.69 percent to an all-time high as the best performing of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, led by a 22.29 percent surge in Constellation Energy after the company signed a data center deal with Microsoft to help restart a unit of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.

The Dow Jones also received a boost from Intel stock, which rose 3.3 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that Qualcomm Inc. had made a takeover bid for the chipmaker.

The Federal Reserve began its monetary easing cycle last Wednesday, forecasting a period of steady economic growth, low unemployment and low inflation.

Nike shares jumped 6.84 percent after the company said former CEO Elliott Hill will return to the company to succeed John Donahoe as CEO.

On the other hand, FedEx shares fell 15.23 percent after cutting full-year revenue forecasts, leading the Dow Jones transportation sector to drop 3.53 percent, its biggest daily decline since late April 2023.

Options and derivatives linked to stock indexes and individual stocks were due to expire simultaneously on Friday in an event known as “triple witching,” contributing to the highest trading volume of the year.

Triple witching is a term used to describe a particular day in the US stock markets when three types of financial contracts expire at the same time. These types are:

Options: Financial contracts that give the holder the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a stock or other asset at a specified price (strike price) and on a specified date (expiration date).

Forex contracts: These are financial contracts that allow investors to trade in foreign currencies.

Index contracts: These are financial contracts that are linked to the performance of a particular market index, such as the Dow Jones or the S&P 500.

This day is called the “Triple Witching” because these three types of contracts come together on one day, creating uncertainty and volatility in the markets. This volatility can lead to significant swings in stock and index prices, attracting the attention of traders and investors alike.