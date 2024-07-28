NYT: F-16s’ Impact on Ukraine Outcome Will Be Limited

The West’s plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets will not be able to immediately turn the tide of hostilities and influence the outcome of the conflict. The newspaper doubted the military aircraft’s lack of such capability The New York Times (NYT).

The publication writes that the shortage of trained pilots and the limited number of technical units will limit the “influence” of fighters on the Ukrainian crisis in the near future. “Russia has had a lot of time to strengthen its defensive infrastructure, especially in frontline areas. F-16s and their pilots will face tough resistance from Russian air defenses both on the ground and in the sky,” the RAND military expert said. (his activities are considered undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation) Hunter Stoll.