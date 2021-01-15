The president of United States, Donald trump, will leave Washington on Wednesday morning, hours before the inauguration of his Democratic successor Joe biden, looking like this delegitimize the rival who beat him by more than seven million votes.

The Republican president, who had announced several days ago that he would not attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, will fly to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he intends to settle, according to US media.

The White House has so far not reported official plans for the day of the inauguration, but media in Florida said that Trump will leave the White House and later will have a departure ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, on the outskirts of Washington.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. (AP)

the vice president Mike pence had already reported in the past days that he will attend Biden’s inauguration in Washington.

A strict arrangement around the transfer of command takes place in Washington after followers of Tump violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, in events that caused five deaths, including a police officer.

The Palm Beach Post newspaper echoed the possibility that Trump performs a proselytizing act at the time of the possession of Biden to announce its 2024 campaign, according to information collected last December, before the violent capture of the Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden will take office on January 20. (AP)

However, those plans that Trump was considering are uncertain now, but it is expected that this Saturday there will be demonstrations of support from his followers in Florida.

The departure of Trump, according to the media, based on sources that requested anonymity, will be similar to those that take place when there are state visits, with a red carpet, a guard, a military band and a 21-gun salute.

In his latest tweet last week, before Twitter silenced him, Trump said he would not attend Biden’s inauguration, breaking an ongoing tradition among outgoing presidents dating back to 1877.

Trump will leave Washington facing impeachment, the second during his four-year term, accused of inciting his followers into a violent insurrection which ended with the assault on the Capitol.

DV