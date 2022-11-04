Donald Trump, in Iowa “almost officially” is a candidate

Donald Trump, a minute after the defeat in the elections (which is not too recognized), already felt in the running for the presidential elections of 2024. He had made it clear on several occasions but never as explicitly as it did yesterday in Sioux City, Iowa at one of the support rallies of candidates running for mid-term. “I ran twice and won twice – said the tycoon – and I did a lot better the second time than the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than in 2016; and likewise, getting far more. votes of any president in office in our country’s history. And now, for our country to be successful, secure and glorious, theor I’ll do a lot, a lot, a lot, probably again. It is something very, very, very likely. Prepare yourself”.

Donald Trump, the decision after 8 November

An “almost official” declaration made in the same way by Biden himself (who spoke only of intention) for a very specific reason: the American electoral law is very restrictive in terms of funding for those who officially self-nominate. Almost the entire Republican party would have wanted a more discreet presence than the ex-president in this mid-team campaign but the FBI’s action to confiscate documents deemed secret in the villa of Mar-a-Lago in Florida has launched the action. by Trump. Since the beginning of September, in fact, the Republican has started a tour with one appointment a week to finish “in the last mile” with rallies in Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio. Obviously the result of the November elections will be decisive for Trump’s choice. If some of the Republican-backed candidates, such as Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker, Georgia or Blake Masters, Arizona, perform well, this will surely influence the final decision to re-apply in 2024.

Donald Trump, a wild tour with attacks on Biden

While the Dems talk about risk to democracy and civil rights, especially abortion, Trump is continuing to attack Biden by repeating the stolen election mantra over and over. A mantra that, in republican states like Iowa, still has a lot of hold. And so the campaign in favor of others becomes a campaign in support of oneself. “The Iowa lifestyle is a great way to live, a beautiful way to live is at risk – Trump attacked – because Biden and the madmen of the far left are declaring war on our farmers, crushing American energy, attacking Iowa, ethanol and strangling Iowa families with rising prices. There has never been a better president for Iowa farmers than myself. ” And this alongside the current Senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, 89. A senator with a victory practically already in his pocket (he has won them for 26 years) that perhaps he would have done even without the cumbersome presence. But, as we know, super Trump’s ego cannot be curbed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

