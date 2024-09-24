The man suspected of trying to kill Donald Trump this month in Florida was indicted Tuesday on three additional charges, including attempted murder of a presidential candidate, US judicial authorities announced.

Police arrested Ryan Routh, 58, on September 15, shortly after he He went on the run when US Secret Service agents found him armed near the golf course where former President Trump was playing.

A grand jury – a commission of citizens invested with investigative powers – indicted him on Tuesday in Miami (Florida) on charges of “attempted assassination of a leading presidential candidate,” “possession of a firearm to commit a violent crime” and “assault on a federal officer.”

Ryan Wesley Routh arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump.

Until now, The prosecution accused him of illegal possession of a weapon and of possessing a weapon with the serial number erased..

Routh left a letter with his plans

The man suspected of plotting to kill Trump has written down his plans, prosecutors said Monday, seeking to have him tried for “attempted assassination” of the former Republican president.

“Charges brought against maniac killer are a slap in the face”Trump said in a statement accusing the Department of Justice and the US federal police (FBI) of having “relentlessly pursued” him.

Prosecutors said on Monday that they would ask that he be prosecuted for “attempted murder” of the former US president.

Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Among the elements against Routh is a box that he left several months ago at an acquaintance’s house.

It contained a handwritten letter addressed “to the world” that read: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed them,” according to documents released by the prosecution.

I did my best and put all the guts I could into it. Now it’s up to you to finish the job and I’m offering $150,000 to whoever can complete it.

He accuses the former president of having caused chaos in the Middle East by slamming the door in 2018 on the international agreement between major powers and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme.

The box also contained ammunition, a metal pipe and four telephones, according to the prosecution.

The Republican candidate for the November presidential election is calling for the case to be handled by Florida authorities rather than federal authorities, whom he considers manipulated by his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The suspect will remain in custody, a West Palm Beach court judge ruled Monday.

In a book published in 2023 by the suspect himself, we read: “You are free, like me, to assassinate Trump for his mistake and the dismantling of the agreement” with Iran.

Donald Trump: This is the suspect in his assassination attempt

Routh also regrets that “No one in America seems to have the balls to make natural or even unnatural selection work.”

According to an FBI analysis of the suspect’s phones, Routh had been in West Palm Beach, Florida, since August 18. His devices were found near Trump’s golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence several times between then and September 15.