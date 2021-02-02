US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby said the United States does not want a nuclear conflict with Russia or China. TASS.

According to him, the Pentagon shares the fears of certain representatives of the command about the possibility of a nuclear conflict.

“The head of the Pentagon definitely views the capabilities and modernization of nuclear forces as a priority. He also stated that we do not want an escalation of this magnitude. The minister’s job is to protect American citizens, ”he explained.

Earlier it was reported that Russia and the United States had agreed to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

It is emphasized that the necessary procedures will be completed in the coming days to ensure the further functioning of this document.