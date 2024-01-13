“We do not support independence [de Taiwan]”, stated this Saturday (13) the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The simple and direct statement was given to journalists in Washington, following the results of the presidential election on the Asian island, won by candidate Lai Ching-te, of the party opposed to reunification with China.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was responsible for commenting on the outcome of the election. “The US congratulates Lai Ching-te on the victory. We also congratulate the people of Taiwan for demonstrating, once again, the strength of their democratic system and solid electoral process,” he said.

Also according to Blinken, Washington is “committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region through the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure.”

“The partnership between the American and Taiwanese people, rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen economic, cultural and interpersonal ties,” added the diplomat.

Despite not establishing formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the United States is considered its biggest international supporter. But, according to analysts, in a global context marked by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, Washington does not intend to get involved in a new conflict.

In any case, the US government stated, just last week, that it intended to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after the elections.

In a statement released shortly after the vote results, the Chinese government reiterated that “Taiwan is China's” and “reunification is inevitable”. According to Beijing, nothing changes in its determination to prevent the island's independence. “We are firm as stone”, says the text.

Chinese authorities also stated that they will continue to oppose “separatist activities” and “foreign interference” in the region.