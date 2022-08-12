Agents ofFbi who on Monday raided Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago were looking for national security documents classified as “special access”, that is, one of the highest levels of confidentiality. This is what informed sources reveal to Abcnews, after the Washington Post revealed that the documents are related to the nuclear arsenal and that it is material accessible only to a limited number of people who have the highest level of security clearance.

The same sources explain that Justice Department prosecutors and FBI investigators had elements to believe that the former president continues to have these documents in his possession without therefore having fully respected the mandate of the grand jurywhich had been presented to his lawyers last June, which required the delivery of all documents taken from the White House.

The nature and level of confidentiality of these documents would have led to the sensational decision, taken by the attorney general Merrick Garland himself, to proceed with the search of the residence of a former president. To support the conviction of the investigators also the testimonies collected both among former White House officials and among the current Trump staff, still explain the sources cited by the broadcaster, suggesting that there may be a witness, a sort of mole, who is directing the investigation.

