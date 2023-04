Fire in Richmond, Indiana, started Tuesday afternoon and is expected to continue for the next few days | Photo: Playback/CNN

A fire at a recycling plant in the city of Richmond, Indiana, USA, caused a toxic cloud that forced the evacuation of about 2,000 people. The fire at the industrial factory started on Tuesday afternoon (11), continued into Wednesday (12) and is expected to continue for the next few days, state and local authorities said.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow on Wednesday criticized the factory owner, who had been ordered to clean up the facility and whose attitude he called “neglectful”.

“The business owner is fully responsible for all of this. Everything that happened here – the fire, the damage, the risk to emergency workers and citizens – is the responsibility of this negligent owner,” he told reporters.

Local newspaper Inside Indiana Business noted that while no one was injured, residents within a half mile of the fire had to be displaced. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent workers to the scene Tuesday night to support local emergency crews as they moved to fight the fire.