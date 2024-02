White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/CNP

United States authorities announced on Wednesday (31) the dismantling of a hacker network aimed at spying on “critical infrastructures” in the country and others and which they claim is linked to the Chinese regime.

The operation took down hundreds of routers installed in the USA that were invaded by hackers working for the Chinese dictatorship, according to a statement from the American Department of Justice.

“Chinese hackers are targeting critical U.S. civilian infrastructure, positioning themselves to cause real harm to American citizens and communities in the event of conflict,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The hacker group, known as Volt Typhoon, used a botnet that is based on controlling malicious software hosted on computers without the owners' knowledge, allowing the origin of the activities to be hidden.

In this case, such hacking actions were the subject of alerts from the FBI, public cybersecurity agencies and foreign partners in May 2023.

“The U.S. will continue to dismantle malicious cyber operations – including those sponsored by foreign governments – that undermine the security of the American people,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The statement specifies that the infected routers were vulnerable because they had reached the end of their “useful life”, as they were no longer receiving software updates from their manufacturers.

“What I can say to the American people is that we take cybersecurity very seriously,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference.

“Last year we launched a new cybersecurity strategy and are always on the lookout for threats to critical infrastructure,” added Kirby.

The operation removed the malicious software from the affected computers and blocked communications with other devices used by the pirate network and, as detailed by the Department of Justice, the FBI is notifying the owners of the infected routers about the incident.