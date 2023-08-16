Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 9:00 am

São Paulo, 16th – The United States is talking with Turkey, Ukraine and Ukraine’s neighbors to increase the use of alternative export routes for Ukrainian grains, after Russia abandoned the Black Sea grain corridor agreement.

The US-backed plan involves boosting capacity for Ukraine to export 4 million tonnes of grain a month by October across the Danube River. Much of the grain would be transported across the Danube to nearby ports in Romania, and then shipped to other destinations. Although slower and more expensive, the route would act as an alternative to the Black Sea maritime corridor established last year.

Russia pulled out of the deal in July, causing Ukrainian shipments at three ports in the Odessa region to be disrupted, and it has stepped up attacks in the Black Sea.

The effort to boost Ukraine’s export capacity on the Danube comes in parallel with attempts by Turkey and the UN to persuade Russia to return to the grain deal, officials said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the deal last year, is under pressure to revive the deal before Ukrainian grains start piling up in early September, diplomats say.

The United States is considering all options, including military solutions, to protect ships bound for or leaving Ukraine’s Danube ports, a Washington official said, without elaborating on those options. “We’ll look into everything,” the official said of efforts to protect the shipping lane.

Senior US officials discussed the effort with leaders of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania at a meeting in the Romanian city of Galati on Friday, the US State Department said. Romania’s transport minister told reporters his country would double grain export capacity to 4 million tonnes a month. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.