The White House, seat of the American presidency: spokesperson for the US State Department said that the Biden government wants an end to the war, but rejected the comparison that Lula made with the Holocaust | Photo: Matt H. Wade/Wikimedia Commons

The United States disagreed this Tuesday (20) with the opinion of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip is a genocide comparable to the Holocaust.

“Obviously, we do not agree with these comments. We have been very clear that we do not believe there is genocide in the Gaza Strip,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press conference.

Miller added that the US wants the conflict to end “as quickly as possible” and that humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip be increased, but does not share the Brazilian president's comparison.

After an African Union summit in Addis Ababa last weekend, Lula said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, it is a genocide.”

He argued that confrontation “between a highly trained army and women and children” had never happened before in history, except “when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Lula had already used the word “genocide” before to describe the Israeli offensive. The first time was 20 days after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 last year, when he stated that the issue was not “who fired the first or second shot” but rather to end hostilities and take care of the civilian population. .

Washington's disagreement on this issue occurs on the same day that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, embarked on a trip to South America to meet with Lula and Argentine president, Javier Milei, with attention also focused on the Strip from Gaza, Venezuela and Ukraine.