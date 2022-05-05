Russia-Ukraine war, US intelligence behind the deaths of generals

There war in Ukraine it becomes more and more intense. Putin has decided to step up the attacks and to do so in all major city ​​of the countryno more bombing only in Donbass and in the martyr city of Mariupol. A clear sign that the peace is more and more far away. Especially after the news unveiled by the New York Times. “The United States they helped the Ukrainian army with intelligence information to kill numerous Russian generals engaged in the invasion of Ukraine“.

There would be a dozen generals of Fly killed by armed forces of Kiev. “The United States provide information on the battlefield to help the Ukrainians to defend their country. We do not provide information with the intent to kill Russian generals, “the spokesman for the NSC told AFP. Adrienne Watson. There heavy loss of high-ranking Russian military officers stunned Western security officials, who had been talking about seven generals killed at the end of March, albeit ever since Ukraine has claimed some five more.

