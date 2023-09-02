Bill Richardson, a United States diplomat famous for numerous negotiations with foreign regimes for the release of American prisoners, has died at the age of 75.

Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, has held talks throughout his career with leaders such as Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

He was recently involved in negotiations to get basketball player Brittney Griner out of a Russian prison after she was arrested for drug possession. Richardson has also served as a negotiator with countries such as North Korea, Iran, Myanmar and Sudan.

Throw to presidency

During his long career, Richardson also held other positions, such as governor of New Mexico, US Secretary of Energy and congressman. In 2008, he briefly ran for president. He would have been the first president with Latin American roots.

"He lived his life in the service of others," said the Richardson Center named after him in response to his death. "There was no one he wouldn't talk to if the goal was to give someone back their freedom."

Richardson passed away in his sleep at his summer home in Massachusetts.

