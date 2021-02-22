Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sean Murphy, Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States of America to the country, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America are linked by a decades-old strategic partnership.

On the sidelines of his participation in IDEX 2021, he said: “We are grateful to the UAE government for hosting this global event,” noting that “IDEX 2021 was a challenge in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we thank the UAE for the distinguished organization that we see today.” He added that “the pioneering organizational efforts that we see today in terms of applying all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the participants made it extremely safe for everyone to be in this special event.”

He explained that IDEX is the only exhibition of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, which constitutes an ideal opportunity for the United States of America to develop and strengthen its relations with many friendly countries. He mentioned that there is a distinguished participation of many American companies in “IDEX 2021”, and we are grateful for the efforts they made for the success of their participation in this event and their keenness to be present in it.

He pointed out that the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the United States of America reached about 24 billion dollars in 2019, and witnessed growth during the past year, stressing that the relationship between the UAE and the United States of America is a strategic partnership relationship that began since the founding of the UAE, and has been strengthened over decades. from time.

He congratulated the UAE on the remarkable achievement it had recently made in the successful arrival of the Hope probe into its orbit around Mars, praising the US-Emirati fruitful cooperation in the space sector and the partnership between the concerned parties in the space sector in both countries, such as the US Space Agency NASA, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Agency Emirates space.