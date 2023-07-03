Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

The Yevgeny Prigozhin chapter is not over for Putin – claims an expert.

The march of the Wagner mercenaries towards Moscow caused a sensation around the world. The coup attempt is over – but consequences may well follow.

Moscow – For a long time, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was considered a close confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is not for nothing that the head of the private army was nicknamed “Putin’s cook”. But the tide turned over the course of the Ukraine war. For a long time, Prigozhin was in conflict with the military leadership in Moscow, in particular with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Although the Wagner chief emphasized that the conflict is not with Putin but with the Russian military leadership, one thing is clear: criticism of the Kremlin always means criticism of the Kremlin boss. The uprising of the Wagner troops must have shattered the relationship for good. An American expert assumes that he will become Prigozhin’s fatal doom.

Ukraine war: Prigozhin murder would send ‘unmistakable’ message

Michael McFaul is the former US Ambassador to Moscow. According to the diplomat, Putin is “not done yet” with Priogzhin. McFaul wrote this in a comment shortly after the attempted coup Journal of Democracy. The confrontation between Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin has been put on hold“but it’s not over yet”. In the During the course of the war in Ukraine, Russian officials were repeatedly killed, for example by falling out of windows or by being reported missing. McFaul considers a similar fate to be realistic for Prigozchin.

“Against the background that Putin has repeatedly sought revenge for alleged traitors in the past, including those who were in exile, Putin will not be finished with Prigozhin. Should Priogchin die under mysterious circumstances, it would send an unmistakable message to others who might be planning a coup,” the diplomat writes.

Ukraine war: Prigozhin damaged Putin’s reputation as ‘leader’

From the American’s point of view, Putin’s possible motives for murdering his former ally are clear. Priogshin’s actions have damaged Putin’s reputation. He is no longer seen as an “all-powerful leader”. According to McFaul, this can also be observed in the fact that Putin turned against the military leadership of the Wagner Group, but did not condemn the soldiers – probably because he is dependent on them.

“Putin tried to appease those soldiers who had staged a coup against him days earlier.” Basically, Putin did exactly what Prigozhin had tried to do: to win over the soldiers who are fighting for Russia and the military ones Criticize the leadership of the Wagner group.

Ukraine War: Priogschin is allegedly in Belarus with Wagner mercenaries

Meanwhile, parts of the private army units have returned to their positions in Ukraine – but not Prigozhin. He is currently believed to be with some units near the Belarusian capital Minsk. But that is not verifiable.

Yevgeny Prigozhin recently published the message via Telegram: “Today we need your support like never before. I thank you for that. I want you to understand that our Justice March was aimed at fighting the traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we’ve largely succeeded in doing that.” (LP)