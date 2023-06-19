Analysis took place after the president ended his speech by saying “God save the queen” at an event unrelated to the British Crown

An analysis of axlespublished this Sunday (June 18, 2023), states that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, usually uses expressions “old-fashioned” that baffle even their own team.

“Biden has used one-liners for years. But even some of his aides aren’t quite sure what he means by them”said the North American digital newspaper.

The most recent episode took place on Friday (June 16), when Biden ended his speech with the expression “God save the Queen, man” (“God save the queen, man”in free translation).

The disjointed speech was made to an audience that accompanied the US president’s statements at the National Summit of Safer Communities, held in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Before saying the phrase, traditionally used in the national anthem of the United Kingdom, the democrat commented that he could not greet all the people who were in the place because of an approaching storm. In this way, it was not clear what Biden meant by the expression, since it did not refer to the British Crown.

Watch the moment (1min7s):

According to axles, is not the 1st time that the North American leader uses the expression. Biden also said “God Save the Queen” when he was Vice President of the United States. The case took place after the Democrat certified Donald Trump’s electoral victory for the White House in January 2017.

The episode was reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph in season. Some of the democrat’s advisors contacted by the axles could not answer what the phrase meant. One hypothesis is that Biden uses the expression sarcastically because his Irish ancestors were not supporters of the British Crown.

MORE CONFUSED WORDS

According to Axios, Biden has one “Arsenal of Phrases” meaningless. One of them is “Lots of Luck in Your Senior Year” which, in the literal translation into Portuguese, means “very lucky in your senior year”.

The Democrat used the expression during his State of the Union address to the US Congress. The speech had as context the Republicans’ threat to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and was directed at opponents of the Democratic Party.

“All good. As my football coach used to say: ‘Best luck in your senior year’”Biden said at the time.

According to New York Timesone of the explanations suggests that the phrase has to do with the “world of high school and collegiate football”.

“The phrase was used by seasoned veterans to signal to inexperienced ones that they are running out of time to learn how to do something”.

Allies of the US president still believe that the phrase can mean “good luck with that”.

Another expression used by Biden is “lying, dog-faced pony soldier” (“lying dog-faced soldier”in free translation).

The democrat even said the phrase on Friday (June 16), when he ended his speech with “God save the Queen, man”.

According to the president, the expression is used in a scene from a movie in which actor John Wayne participates. But, according to axlesit is not known what the work is.

O Business Insider even investigated the issue in 2020 after Biden said the phrase when speaking with a young voter who was attending a campaign event for the Democrat in New Hampshire.

According to the North American vehicle, the suspicion is that the expression was an adaptation of a line spoken in the 1952 film “Soldier Pony”, to describe an infantry soldier. However, the work is not starred by John Wayne, but by actor Tyrone Powell.

