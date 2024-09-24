US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 | Photo: EFE/EPA/Pete Marovich / POOL

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which operates as a joint US-Canadian force to monitor and defend North American airspace, announced on Monday (23) that it detected four other Russian military aircraft flying over the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

According to information from the American broadcaster CNNwhich reported the case, the incident occurred less than two weeks after the United States Army moved troops to the region, an operation in response to increased Russian and Chinese military exercises nearby.

According to a NORAD statement, the four Russian planes that were detected remained in international airspace and did not violate the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

This detection is just the latest in a series of interceptions this month. Most recently, on the 14th, Russian aircraft were detected flying over the region for the third time in just one week. On that day, the aircraft detected were IL-38s, known for their reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. At the time, the US military stressed that the planes also remained outside sovereign airspace, which avoided a more severe response.

In a broader context, the United States has expressed concern about joint military activities between Russia and China near Alaska. Earlier this year, aircraft from the two countries were detected operating together in the Alaskan ADIZ, marking a turning point in U.S. defense operations.