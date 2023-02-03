The United States has detected a spy balloon from China that is flying over its territory at high altitude and that “poses no military or physical risk” to anyone on the surface.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement that the United States was “closely” monitoring the movements of the balloon, which is traveling at a higher altitude than commercial air traffic.

“As soon as the balloon was detected, the US government immediately acted to protect against the collection of sensitive information” by China, said Ryder, noting that this is not the first time that authorities have detected such a device in recent years. .

For his part, a senior defense official said in a telephone conversation with reporters that the device is believed to belong to China and that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Indeed, the president asked about possible “options” for the US military, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Pentagon leadership despite being on a tour of the Philippines.

Both U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Northern Command leader General Glen VanHerck strongly recommended “taking no kinetic action” due to the risk it could pose to people on the surface due to possible falling balloon wreckage.

In that sense, the US Defense source explained that the device is “big enough” to cause damage if it is dropped.

The officer detailed that on Wednesday they considered the option of shooting him down in a sparsely populated area of ​​Montana, but ended up choosing not to risk it.

The Defense source further clarified that this device “has limited additional value” with regard to the collection of intelligence material.

The announcement comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken starting a two-day visit to China on Sunday, the first trip by a US diplomatic chief to the Asian country since 2018.

The Defense official said that, after the detection of the balloon, they have been in contact with Chinese representatives through various channels, such as the respective embassies of China and the United States in Washington and Beijing.

“We convey to them the seriousness with which we take this matter,” said the source, adding that the US “will do whatever is necessary to protect its people and its territory.”