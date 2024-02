Houthi militiamen during a meeting at the end of military training, in Sanaa, Yemen | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The US Central Command (Centcom) announced this Friday (9) that the country destroyed four unmanned ships and seven cruise missiles belonging to the Houthis, before they were launched against American merchant ships or naval forces in the Red Sea.

“Centcom identified these missiles and vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they posed an imminent threat to U.S. Navy vessels and merchant shipping in the region,” the official statement said.

The Iranian-backed rebels have publicly criticized recent US and UK attacks on their positions in the Red Sea, saying they will not be deterred from continuing to attack Israeli or Israeli-linked ships in the region.

On Tuesday (6), Yemeni militiamen claimed two new attacks on Western ships, episodes that were confirmed by the affected countries. At the time, the group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that “the first attack was directed at the American ship 'Star Nasia', while another targeted the British ship 'Morning Tide”.

Security firm Ambrey reported that one of the actions caused “minor damage” to a British-owned ship off the coast of Yemen.

Since October, when the war between Israel and Hamas began, the Houthis have carried out a parallel conflict against Tel Aviv and its supporters, under the justification that they are contributing to the Palestinian people in Gaza, ignoring all Western warnings about the consequences. of these actions.

As a result, US and UK forces have already struck dozens of targets in what they said was an attempt to avoid further disruption to the shipping route vital to their economies.

The Houthis control approximately one-third of Yemen's territory and more than two-thirds of the country's population. Since 2014, when they seized the capital Saana during the civil war, they have continuously developed their military capabilities, through the sponsorship of the Iranian regime, both in the acquisition of military equipment and in the training of affiliates.