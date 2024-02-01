American forces attacked and destroyed ten drones and a control center for launching unmanned aircraft in regions of Yemen controlled by Houthi terrorists, who are supported by Iran. The information was released this Thursday (1st) by the United States Central Command United States (CENTCOM).

In a statement on social media site

“U.S. forces have identified drone ground control stations and one-way strike drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they pose an imminent threat to U.S. naval and merchant vessels in the region.” , stated the note.

“Subsequently, American forces attacked and destroyed the ground control station (…) and ten unmanned aerial vehicles (…) in self-defense,” he added.

CENTCOM further said that the destruction of Houthi military hardware “will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer.”

The note did not specify where the drones and the Houthi control center were located, or how they were attacked and destroyed, although several Yemeni insurgent media outlets reported “new American aggression today against Al Hudaydah.”

This port city, in western Yemen, has served in recent weeks as a base for the Houthis to carry out their threats to attack or impede the transit of Israeli or Israeli-linked ships in retaliation for that country's war in the Gaza Strip.

Faced with the threat to navigation on the important sea route, the US and the UK have on several occasions bombed insurgent positions to protect freedom of navigation.

The Houthis, backed by Tehran and classified as terrorists by the US in mid-January, took up arms in 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government and have since controlled large areas of the north, center and west of the Arab country.