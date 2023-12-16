Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The USA is increasing its presence in the Red Sea because of the Houthi attacks. © IMAGO/US Navy

A US Navy destroyer attacks several drones that were said to have been launched from an area controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Sanaa – A US Navy warship has found more than a dozen of them in the Red Sea Yemen drones fired from the aircraft were intercepted. The responsible military command for the Middle East (Centcom) announced on the online platform X with having shot down 14 “disposable attack drones”. There were no reports of damage to ships or injuries. The drones were fired from areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels, it said.

Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels had previously declared areas in… Israel to have attacked. A large number of drones were fired at the area around Eilat in southern Israel, the government said Iran supported rebels on their Telegram channel.

British warship shoots down drone over Red Sea

A British warship had previously shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea. The aircraft targeted merchant shipping, wrote Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in the short message service X. The destroyer “HMS Diamond” fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed the target. Great Britain will continue to fend off attacks and protect free world trade. Shapps initially did not provide any further information about the origin of the drone.

The Houthi rebels have been attacking Israeli troops since the outbreak of the War in Israel repeatedly with drones and rockets, among other things. Recently they also attacked ships in the Red Sea. They declared ships of any nationality heading to Israel a “legitimate target” of their armed forces until the Gaza Strip received the food and medicine it needed. (dpa/afp/cs)