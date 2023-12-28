An American destroyer intercepted a drone and an anti-ship missile off the coast of Yemen on Friday, December 29, as reported by the Pentagon's Central Command.

“USS MASON shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the southern Red Sea fired by the Houthis on December 28. <...> This is the 22nd attempt by the Houthis to attack international shipping since October 19,” the department said in a statement on the social network.

They also clarified that no damage was caused to any of the 18 ships in the area. There are also no wounded.

Earlier, on December 27, an explosion incident 60 nautical miles from the Yemeni port of Hodeidah was reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the British Navy.

As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, Yemen's Houthis have begun attacking ships in the Red Sea that they say are affiliated with Israel. The first report of such an attack appeared on December 3 on the UKMTO website. It was noted that on the Yemeni side, UAV activity and a possible explosion were recorded in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.

Later, on December 19, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the start of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in the Red Sea, carried out by US forces and a number of other countries. On the same day, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the political council of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, said that ships from countries that joined the United States coalition to protect the Red Sea would be attacked.

On December 20, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell announced that EU countries would join the US operation.