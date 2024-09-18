Representative María Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida who chairs the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, and Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, filed a bill in the US House of Representatives on Monday (17) that aims to strengthen the protection of freedom of expression for American citizens, even on the international stage.

The bill, titled the “No Censors on our Shores Act,” aims to ensure that any act of censorship carried out by foreign public officials against U.S. citizens is punishable by a ban on entry into the country or deportation if the official is on American soil.

The proposal comes in response to a series of censorship actions in other countries that, according to the authors of the project, violate the rights guaranteed to Americans by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

In the project announcement, made on your websiteCongresswoman Salazar made a strong statement, citing Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF), as an example of an international attack on freedom of expression.

“Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is the vanguard of an international attack on free speech against American citizens like Elon Musk,” Salazar said. She added: “Freedom of speech is a natural and inalienable right that knows no borders. Censorship enforcers are not welcome in the land of the free, the United States.”

Musk, owner of X, was born in South Africa but lives in the US and holds American citizenship.

Moraes ordered the blocking of X in Brazil in the last week of August after the platform refused to comply with court orders that he claims are illegal. The Supreme Court justice demanded that X block accounts and hand over user data.

If passed, the bill could create a new standard for the relationship between the United States and foreign officials involved in acts of censorship, strengthening the protection of Americans’ constitutional rights even abroad.

THE legislation adds two new sections to the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act: the first, which defines the criteria for the inadmissibility of foreigners involved in censorship; and the second, which establishes the basis for the deportation of such individuals.

Representative Darrell Issa also spoke about the proposal, citing the case of censorship in Brazil and the global context of attacks on freedom of expression.

“We are all aware of the abuse of power by the Supreme Court in Brazil that targets Elon Musk and blocks access to X, a privately owned American company. But Americans’ free speech rights are also being attacked around the world and in many nations where we might not expect it,” Issa said. “With the new law, foreign government officials will be on notice: If they deny our citizens their First Amendment rights, this country will either deny them entry to the United States or show them the door.” [de saída do país]”, highlighted the deputy.