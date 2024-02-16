Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 14:55

The bill to remove the power of the administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to freeze licenses for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, 15. The text must face a tougher battle in the Senate.

Deputies approved the bill proposed by Republican Representative August Pfluger, from Texas, by 224 votes in favor, 200 against and 7 abstentions.

The bill needs to be approved in the Senate, controlled by Democrats, in addition to being sanctioned by Biden, who ordered a temporary pause on licenses amid pressure from environmental groups.

The United States became the world's largest LNG exporter in 2023, surpassing Qatar and Australia, according to data cited in a Shell report released on February 14.