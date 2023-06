How did you feel about the content of this article?

The United States sent F-22 Raptors, one of the most sophisticated fighters in the world, after Russian planes flew over an American base in Syria | Photo: Andrew Britten/Wikimedia Commons

The United States has sent F-22 Raptor fighter-bombers, one of the world’s most sophisticated fighter jets, to the Middle East amid tensions with Russia in the region.

The United States Central Command (Centcom), whose remit is the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia, said in a statement that it carried out the deployment in response to “unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft”.

The F-22 Raptors, which the US military describes as the best fifth-generation fighter aircraft, will be integrated into coalition ground and air forces in the region.

Centcom commander General Michael Kurilla explained in the note that Russia’s “routine violation” of airspace de-escalation measures “increases the risk of escalation and miscalculation”.

“Together with our partners and allies, we are committed to strengthening security and stability in the region”, he detailed.

The F-22s come from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, more precisely from the 94th Fighter Squadron.

In March, US Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich told NBC News that Russian fighter jets flew over Al Tanf base in eastern Syria 25 times that month, where US military units are based.

With that, Russia would have violated an agreement concluded with the US four years ago to avoid an escalation, in which they established rules for the use of each other’s airspace in Syria, with both parties agreeing not to fly over each other’s positions. .