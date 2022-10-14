Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The US aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush was stationed in the port of Souda on the Greek island of Crete. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Amid the Ukraine war, the US is showing a stronger military presence in the region. An aircraft carrier was stationed off the Bosphorus.

Munich/Souda — The Greek naval base in Souda port on the island of Crete is considered the second largest base for the Athens Navy. However, it is not only important for the Greek military, but also has relevance for NATO. The military base is the largest and most important base for NATO naval forces in the eastern Mediterranean, not least because of its strategic positioning.

In the background of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, the base is now even more important. The US has now stationed the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush there — a significant boost to US firepower in the region.

US aircraft carrier arrives in Souda — room for 6,000 troops and up to 85 aircraft

The 333 meter long aircraft carrier, powered by two nuclear reactors, arrived in Souda on October 6th. This was announced by the US Navy on its official website. The ship can accommodate around 6000 soldiers and up to 85 military aircraft of various classes. The goal of the port visit is to strengthen the ongoing relationship between the US and Greece, the US Navy said.

Even before the Ukraine war, US diplomats drew attention to Souda’s strategic role. So does the Permanent Representative of the USA to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Michael Carpenter. In January he stressed to the Athens daily Kathimerini, in the event of a Russian invasion, research will be carried out into how to strengthen the deterrent deployment in the region together with “Greek friends”. “And Souda, it’s no secret, is one of the key strategic assets that we can leverage,” said Carpenter.

Turkey worried about US-Greek rapprochement — ‘brazen’ Twitter post criticized

Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, commander of the USS George HW Bush’s combat team, now described Souda as a “crown jewel”. The base enables US and NATO missions in the region. Velez also praised the relationship between the US and Greece: “Defence and security cooperation is at its highest level. We value the relationship with our Greek allies.”

On the other side of the Aegean, the increasing rapprochement between the USA and Greece is causing resentment. Tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated, particularly in recent years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened war several times. Government-affiliated media such as sabah and Yeni Safak denounced a Twitter post by the US Embassy in Athens in the background of the visit of the USS George HW Bush.

It says: “Two things that go well together. Greek nature and American power.” The pro-Erdogan newspapers saw a threat against Ankara and spoke of a “bold” and “scandalous” message. Athens has also been accused again of provoking Turkey and illegally arming the islands in the Aegean. This is one of the biggest points of contention between the two countries. (bb)