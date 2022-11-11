The US has deployed two B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East in a show of force amid Iran’s possible plans to attack Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure. Writes about this on November 11 Politico with reference to his sources in the Pentagon.

“We should not be surprised that there is some part of the Iranian state machine that believes that now is the perfect moment to carry out new attacks in the region. This is the tactics of this regime… We are monitoring reports of threats, they worry us a lot,” the source quoted the publication as saying.

Earlier, on November 6, Bogdan Bezpalko, a political scientist and member of the Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, said that an Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia was out of the question.

Prior to that, on November 1, Riyadh passed intelligence to Washington about Iran’s “imminent attack” on targets in Saudi Arabia. Saudi officials have said that Tehran allegedly plans to launch attacks not only on the kingdom itself, but also on Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said that the riots in the country were implemented by the intelligence agencies of the United States, Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Tehran accuses Western countries of supporting the protests, which in their media circulate messages calling for the overthrow of the government.