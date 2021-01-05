The command of the Air Force (Air Force) of the United States in Europe and Africa transferred a detachment of reconnaissance attack unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 Reaper and about 90 military personnel to the airbase in the Romanian Campia-Turzia. Reported by TASS…

They will conduct intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of NATO operations. It is noted that the American drones will be at the base in Romania for a long time, but the exact dates have not been named.

General Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of the US Air Force Europe and Africa, said the deployment of drones is encouraging to allies and partners, and also makes it clear to opponents that any threat can be answered.

In December, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced that the US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper strike drones would be used for the first time in exercises in Ukraine. Thus, during the exercise, American drones will test the strength of the air defense system of the Armed Forces.