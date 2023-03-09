The Colombian embassy in Washington and the US Department of State met this Wednesday to honor a group of 8 Afro-Colombian and indigenous youth who were selected by USAID (US Agency for Development) to participate in a training program that took place in the offices of this agency in Bogotá.

The recipients of scholarships are university graduates who come from different areas of the country and who specialized in disciplines ranging from environmental conservation and inclusive development to communications.

The USAID program, which lasts one year, started in April of last year and ends next month. The youth’s trip to Washington is a way to “cap off” the training with a week of appointments with State Department officials, members of Congress and other agencies.

It gives us the opportunity to learn from these young people, who are engineers, lawyers

According to Marcela Escobari, Assistant Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean at USAID, the idea is to replicate the initiative in 2023 by selecting additional scholarship holders.

In any case, this is the first group of Colombian “graduates” within the framework of an initiative that USAID has already implemented in other countries of the world and the region.

“This is a program that makes us much stronger because it gives us the opportunity to learn from these young people, who are engineers, lawyers, who are leaders in their communities and bring us their experience and help us understand the situation in the places where we are already working,” Escobari said.

According to USAID, “each intern is assigned to one of our offices in Colombia, where he gains hands-on international development experience with one of the world’s leading international development organizations, while furthering the interests of the US government and development goals in Colombia.”

For the Colombian ambassador in Washington, “this is an important initiative that shows the positive dynamics that exist between the US and Colombia on inclusion issues, especially aimed at black and indigenous peoples. It is a first group of young professionals who gain experience in USAID and can then be linked to other institutions and transmit what they have learned.. And so should many private sector companies. It is a very important pilot in the inclusion of these populations.”

The recipients of the 2022-2023 scholarship are Alba Díaz, an environmental engineer from María La Baja, Bolívar; Sebastían Oyola, also an environmental engineer from Cali, Colombia; Manuel Ángulo, also a lawyer from Cali; Lineth Baquero, lawyer from Santa Marta; Juan Diego Mejía, lawyer from Cali; Heiner Mosquera, a lawyer from Quibdó; Etelvina Santacruz, nutritionist from the Inga community, in Aponte (Nariño); and Andrés Cassiani, social communicator born in Cartagena.

