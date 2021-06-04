The damage inflicted on the Capitol as a result of the assault by supporters of former US President Donald Trump amounted to $ 1.5 million, according to the United States Department of Justice, reports on Thursday, June 3, the newspaper The Washington Post…

It is noted that the damage assessment is presented in the documents of the trial of one of the cases of a riot participant in the building of the US Congress. Prosecutors intend to collect this amount from the defendants. Those who are found guilty of committing less serious offenses will pay $ 500 each, and those who are under a more serious article will pay $ 2 thousand.

As pointed out by the publication, the principle of calculating this amount is not completely clear. Representatives of the chief architect of the Capitol confirmed that they provided the US Department of Justice with their damage assessment, and the department calculated a fine for each case.

Federal law allows judges, when sentencing, to order convicted offenders to reimburse victims for material damage and other damages that must be enforced within 20 years. The possibility of claiming restitution usually depends on the crime established by law and on whether the damages are a direct and foreseeable result.

But the law also makes payments for damages negotiable under a plea agreement.

Historical art and furniture were damaged as a result of the riots in the building. Many windows and doors were knocked out.

Meanwhile, Congress Building Staff Architect Brett Blanton submitted a cost estimate for the Capitol renovation on February 24. The costs will be at least $ 30 million.

The storming of the Capitol took place on January 6, then supporters of the then current US President Donald Trump after the rally broke into the congress building. Five people were killed in the riots, including a policeman.