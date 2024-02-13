The US Department of Justice found evidence of his drug addiction on Biden's son's phone

The US Department of Justice has found evidence of drug use by US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. This is stated in the report of the American department, reports Fox News.

It is clarified that many photographs indicating his use of drugs were found on Hunter Biden’s phone. As follows from the report of the Ministry of Justice, the images date back to the end of 2018. It is noted that the photographs show bags of narcotic substances, as well as accessories for their use. In addition, the US Department of Justice has screenshots from the correspondence of the son of the American leader, in which he either talks about cases of using prohibited substances or is interested in purchasing them.

As the TV channel notes, the department showed these images in court to refute Hunter Biden’s statements that he did not use drugs at that time.

In early December 2023, Hunter Biden was charged with nine tax evasion charges. He could face up to 17 years in prison. He instead spent the money on an “extravagant lifestyle,” including drugs and prostitutes, the prosecution alleges. In turn, the son of the US president pleads not guilty to evading taxes of $1.4 million, and Biden Jr.’s defense calls the case political. Hunter Biden is expected to testify on February 28.