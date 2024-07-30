SpaceNews: ULA Launches Atlas V Rocket for Last Time for Pentagon

The American company United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched the Atlas V rocket for the last time for the US Department of Defense. reports SpaceNews edition.

The launch of the carrier with a geostationary military satellite took place from the cosmodrome in Florida on July 30 at 14:45 Moscow time. The USSF-51 mission was ULA’s 100th launch in the interests of national security and the 53rd launch of the Atlas V carrier.

The publication notes that the first stage of the Atlas V is equipped with a Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine, which will no longer be used for launches in the interests of US national security.

Earlier, ArsTechnica reported that the third launch of the new American Vulcan Centaur rocket is scheduled for the end of the year with the experimental demonstration satellite USSF-106 in the interests of the US Air Force Research Laboratory.