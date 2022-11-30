The Defense Ministry estimates that China will “probably” have about 1,500 operational warheads in just over a decade, up from about 400 today.

Last year, the Pentagon said the number of Chinese nuclear warheads could rise to at least 1,000 by 2030. The US government then also announced that it had a stockpile of 3,750 nuclear warheads since September 2020. Since 1994, the US says it has also dismantled 11,683 nuclear warheads.

The Pentagon called the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal “worrying” and “destabilizing the region,” said spokesman Pat Ryder, who also said he hoped the U.S. could maintain “an open dialogue with China to ensure transparency and that we understand the purpose behind this’.

Both the United States and China have signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is a pact that restricts the possession of nuclear weapons. It is based on three pillars: non-proliferation, the reduction of the nuclear stockpile and the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. See also United Kingdom, Australia and Canada join the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games

#Department #Defense #China #significantly #expands #nuclear #weapons #arsenal